SAMSUNG: Why Galaxy Note9’ll break barriers in Nigerian market

By Juliet Umeh

Mobile phone and home appliances maker, Samsung, has introduced its newest flagship Smartphone, the Galaxy Note9 to the Nigerian market.

Unveiling of the product happened weekend at its Experience Centre in Ikeja City Mall.

The Note9, according to Samsung, came with a lot of appealing modifications and will break barriers in the Nigerian mobile market.

Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Jingak Chung, said the Note9 has raised the bar for smartphones considerably, exceeding all expectations to ensure customers, especially, Nigerians, experience amazing levels of performance and power they will not be able to do without.

He said: “The Galaxy Note9 is a revolutionary smartphone that delivers the ultimate in performance; a new S Pen with connectivity for the first time ever; and Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet. These are just some of the features that will allow users to do so much more. An all day, longer lasting battery, users can now talk, message, play games and watch movies for as long as they desire,” Jingak said.

Speaking on the functionality of the phone, Director, Information Technology & Mobile (IM), Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Olumide Ojo, explained that a lot of thoughts had gone into the creation of the Note9.

“The S Pen is just one of the ways we have modified our consumer’s user experience. From a classic portable and functional design, to a sleek multifaceted power tool, the pen-like device now features a Bluetooth chip that allows the pen function aside of its natural form. With the S Pen, consumers can change slides during presentations, activate their cameras or skip songs on their playlists,” Ojo added.

Samsung says the Galaxy Note9 builds on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies with new capabilities that use intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as scenes and subjects and adapt accordingly.

Among other features, the device is also said to have the capability of detecting flaws in images to ensure users capture those precious moments exactly how they intended.