Sambo, ex-VP, tasks INEC on credible elections

YENAGOA — FORMER Vice President, Namadi Sambo, weekend, said he had no regrets serving the country as Vice President under the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, even as he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to do the right thing in the forthcoming elections in 2019.

Sambo, who paid a condolence visit to the Toru Orua country home of Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, on the death of his mother, Mrs Goldcoast Dickson, said: “I have no regrets serving Nigeria. I thank the Almighty Allah that gave me that opportunity to serve our country.

“Seeing what is happening today, we are expecting that INEC will do the right and that there will be a free and fair election come 2019.”

He commended Governor Dickson for the execution of several “big ticket” projects in Bayelsa, especially Bayelsa International Airport.

Meanwhile, former Senate President, David Mark, who also led a delegation on a condolence visit to the governor’s community, said late Mrs Goldcoast Dickson left behind enduring legacies, which should console the family on the loss.

Responding, Dickson restated the decision of his family to establish a cancer awareness centre in memory of his mother through the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation.

He commended them for their loyalty and commitment to national stability, in support of the Jonathan’s administration.