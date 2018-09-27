Salary arrears: Adode lauds Okowa over N5bn payment

By Elizabeth Uwandu

UGHELLI—Chairman, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon. Godwin Adode, has applauded the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the release of N5billion to Local Councils in the State for the payment of workers’ backlog of salary areas.

Adode (aka Coach Tete), who made the commendation during a meeting with the staff of the Local Government at the Council Secretariat in Ughelli, said the gesture was a clear demonstration of Governor Okowa’s commitment to the welfare of Council workers and Deltans in general.

The council boss, who could not hide his joy, assured the staff of better days ahead and charged them to be more committed and dedicated to duty to move the council area to the next level.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, Mr. Emmanuel Ubogun, Mr. Daniel Onosanimoni and Mr. Emmanuel Odin, thanked Hon. Adode and Governor Okowa, saying that the release of the money by the Governor was the best thing to happen to them in recent times.

“Indeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is keeping to his promises. This is good news. We can’t thank our amiable Governor enough. We call our Executive Chairman Omamuyovwi (Good Head) because this is happening in his time”, they enthused.

While pledging their unalloyed support for Hon. Adode and the Governor, they affirmed their commitment to work assiduously for the re-election of Governor Okowa come 2019, saying that one good term deserves another.