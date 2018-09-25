Salah wins FIFA Puskas award

Mohamed Salah has won the FIFA Puskas award for his Premier League strike against Everton last season.

The trophy goes to the player who has scored the most aesthetically pleasing goal in the last year, with this year’s nominees consisting of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah.

Bale’s overhead kick against Liverpool in the Champions League Final was shortlisted for the award, while Ronaldo was also nominated for his acrobatic goal against Juventus in the same competition.

Salah beat the two former Real Madrid teammates to the trophy this year, thanks to his sublime curler in the Merseyside derby last season. The Egyptian winger scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last campaign.