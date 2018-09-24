S-East pensioners lament non payment of entitlements

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—CHAIRMAN of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners,NUP, South East zone, Chukwuma Udensi has decried the plight of pensioners in the zone, lamenting that retirement has become a curse across the South East.

Udensi who made this known during the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, South East regional meeting at Royal Palace Hotel, Enugu, called on the Federal Government to deduct pension money from the state government allocation, adding that it would be better if Federal Government pays them directly.

Comrade Udensi further berated the governors of Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states for not doing anything to alleviate the plight of pensioners in their states but commended the governors of Enugu and Anambra states who according to him, have done well.

“All the pensioners in Imo state are suffering because the state government has slashed their pension and denied primary school pensioners their pension. Primary school teachers have not received their pension for the past 16 years.

“Any pensioner that doesn’t have a child that will be giving him or her N5,000 monthly will die and perish because nobody helps pensioners in Imo State,” Udensi lamented.

Enugu State chairman of NUP, Comrade Damian Udeani in an address however, commended the Enugu State governor for coming to the rescue of pensioners in Enugu State stating that, “his excellency has displayed a remarkable sympathy and concern for pensioners.”