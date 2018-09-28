S-East govs sensitise govt officials on transparency, accountability in governance

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALKI—THE governors of the South East geopolitical zone of the country yesterday carried out a sensitisation programme on the need for government officials to be accessible, transparent and accountable on issues bordering on finance and expenditure of government at all times.

Speaking during a 2-day regional sensitisation event on Open Government Partnership, OGP, at Osborne La Palm Hotel, Abakaliki, the Director General, South East Governors’ Forum, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya explained that “the promptness with which the South East embraced the initiative underscored the importance and value our governors attach to issues of transparent and accountable governance.”

The Director-General who stated that four states within the South east had already signed on to the initiative of OGP described the initiative as a multi-stakeholders alliance that brings together governments and civil society leaders to create and implement action plans that would make governance more inclusive, responsive and accountable.

“You will recall that Open Government Partnership was launched internationally on September 20, 2011. You will also recall that Nigeria joined this laudable initiative in July 2016 becoming the 70th member in the partnership.

