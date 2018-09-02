S/East Governors Forum hails Ugwuanyi’s giant strides

..Canvases urgent intervention on Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport

The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his effective leadership that has brought huge infrastructural development to the state.



Gov. Umahi, who made the commendation while delivering his welcome remarks during the meeting of the South East Governors Forum held at the Government House, Enugu, on Sunday, also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi “for constantly hosting the Forum meetings”.

Presenting the communiqué after the meeting, which was also attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), the Forum’s Chairman, while appreciating the federal government for its intervention on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, also drew its attention to the deplorable state of the runway, the runway lights and the tarmac, calling on the Hon. Minister of State for Aviation to visit the airport for on-the-spot assessment and urgent intervention.

The forum also requested that urgent steps be taken for reactivation of the cargo section of the airport, requesting that the Minister visits the airport with experts, as a matter of urgency, for the restoration of the runway lights and other facilities.

Gov. Umahi disclosed that the forum received an interim report from the South East Consultative Committee on Health, recently inaugurated to facilitate the establishment of world class health facilities in each state of the South East Zone, and commended members of the committee for “the progress so far”.

The governors noted with delight the caliber of health and other professionals in the committee, urging them to work assiduously towards ensuring the transformation of the zone into a medical tourist destination in Nigeria.

The forum also disclosed that it received presentation from the South East Nigeria Development Fund (SENDEF), a financial arm of SEREDEC and urged them to channel all development plans in the South East region through the secretariat of the forum.