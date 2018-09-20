Rwanda discovers mass graves with bodies of 5,400 genocide victims

Rwandan authorities have discovered the bodies of 5,400 victims of the 1994 genocide, the executive secretary of Genocide Survivors Organisation Ibuka said on Thursday.

The executive secretary, Naphtal Ahishakiye, added that the bodies were exhumed from 26 mass graves in the Masaka and Kicukiro districts of the capital, Kigali.

“A resident from Kicukiro, who had lived through the genocide, had pointed the authorities towards the previously unknown mass graves.

“The search for more graves in the same district was ongoing,’’ Ahishakiye said.

He noted that about 18,000 bodies have been discovered since April.

More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in only 100 days in 1994. (dpa/NAN)