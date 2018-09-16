Rufai warns Rohr on Ezenwa’s bench role

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has urged the national team coach, Gernot Rohr to equally give Ikechukwu Ezenwa playing time rather than pin his hopes on Francis Uzoho.

Rufai stated that Ezenwa has qualities, which Uzoho does not posses and it will be counter productive, if the Enyimba shot stopper is ignored.

“You see, one of the strongest points of a goalkeeper is his ability to communicate and perhaps command his defenders,” Rufai told scorenigeria.com

“He is the last man in defence, so he sees and reads the game much better and faster.

“He should know the names of his defenders and be bold and courageous enough to always talk to them during matches.

“Ezenwa has all these qualities, but you know the manager (coach) is in charge and takes the final decision”.

He added that he was surprised that Rohr picked Uzoho instead of Ezenwa for the goalkeeper role at the Russsia 2018 World Cup.

“In my candid opinion, I was surprised Ezenwa was benched throughout the World Cup.