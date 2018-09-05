RTEAN changes leadership, elects Ariyo Acting President

ABUJA—THE National leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, has removed its President, Musa Shehu Isiwele and Deputy President of the association over alleged infractions, including violation of the union’s constitution.

Consequently, the association unanimously elected Osakpamwan Eriyo as Acting President of the association, which according to them is in line with article 6, section C, Sub section 11 of RTEAN Amended constitution 2013.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, the National Secretary General of the RTEAN, Yusuf Ibrahim Adeniyi, flanked by about 20 state chairmen of the association, alleged further that the former President abused his office by allegedly converting “the association’s properties to personal and family use.

“Using the name of the association to get inducement money from political parties without disclosing it to its members in violation of article 26, section 8 of RTEAN Amended constitution, 2013. Illegal removal and installing RTEAN state chairmen as it pleases him without recourse to the constitution of the organization and using RTEAN funds to campaign for a political party.”