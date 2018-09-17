Royal fathers outlaw female genital mutilation in Ngor Okpala

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—TRADITIONAL rulers from the autonomous communities in Ngor Okpala local government area of Imo State, have unanimously agreed to make a public declaration against female genital mutilation and cutting, FGMC, in the area.

This was part of the major highlights of the review meeting held weekend, between the National Orientation Agency, NOA, and the communities, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, at Umuhu, Ngor Okpala local government area.

The royal fathers, who said they have now fully realized the negative social and health implications of cutting and mutilating the female genitals, also resolved to put an end to the age long harmful cultural practice.

Women leaders, youth leaders and presidents general of town unions present at the meeting, said their respective autonomous communities have imposed commensurate sanctions on any one found to be aiding the practice.

Speaking earlier, the State NOA Director, Mr. Vitus Ekeocha, expressed satisfaction with the level of awareness created on the need to abandon female genital mutilation and cutting in Ngor Okpala local council area.