Rotary club reiterates commitment to selfless service, community empowerment

By Moses Nosike

Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, District 1914 in its guest dinner fellowship held recently at the Rotary Club Centre, Port Harcourt, River state said the dinner fellowship was meant to acquaint intending Rotarians what Rotary is all about.

Speaking during the dinner, RTN Nze Anizo, District1914, Governor-elect of the RTN of trans Amadi said that Rotarians serve as bridge between problems and solutions, saying further that the club is known for friendship, networking, leadership and mentoring which members stand to benefit in the course of their service and commitment to human empowerment.

Past District Governor and former deputy governor, Rivers state, RTN Gabriel Toby also shared his Rotary moments with the guests, pointed out that the Rotary pin is a symbol of honour, integrity and respect to all who wear it. He therefore warned intending Rotarians to ensure that they will be able to defend the high regard that is attached to the Rotary pin before becoming a member, even as he decorated the newly inducted Rotarian.

He said, “since 1975 that he joined rotary, it’s been good stories all the way, and so advises the guests to join.

In addition, RTN Georgina Ngeri-Nwagha, admonished the intending Rotarians to join because of service above self.

According to her, joining rotary several years ago has taken her to many countries of the world, countries that ordinarily she wouldn’t have been able to get visas to, she also said her circle of friends which span across the length and breathe of the world has increased all thanks to rotary.

During the dinner fellowship, a new Rotarian, RTN Grace Nwaowu was inducted into the Rotary Club of PH and a mentor assigned to her.