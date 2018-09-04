Rotary Club Palmgrove Estate focuses on health services

By Gabriel Olawale

Rotary Club of Lagos, Palmgrove Estate recently rolled out series of activities as part of its commitment to improve society and social development.

This intention was disclosed during the investiture of Rotarian Ravindra Kamat as the Club President for the Rotary year 2018-2019 by the District Governor 9110.

Rotn. Kola Sodipo will be focusing on health, education, water and sanitation facilities in schools.

Speaking on his agenda, Kamat said that in the past decade, the club has conducted over 20,000 cataract surgeries, provided over 50,000 artificial limbs and donated over 2,000 units of blood besides other things.

“But for this 2018-2019 Rotary year, 1,400 surgeries will be carried out with the support of our partners; we are going to collect over 500 units of blood from our eight camps; we are going to organise health camp where people will be screened for hypertension, diabetes, breast cancer, malaria and other general health issues including nutrition.

“We are going to adopt one Primary Healthcare Centre in Lagos State to provide better and sustainable services to Lagosians. We are going to grow the culture of healthy living though Yoga.”

Corroborating his view, Club Secretary, Rot. Chandra Nalode said that aside their commitment to promote healthy living, they are also extending their services to promote quality education for brighter and rewarding future.

“Our Each one Educate One project aimed to support less privileged children in the society to access quality education and also to discourage children from dropping out of school due to financial challenges.

“We are going to introduce practical teaching aids to teach students the fundamentals of science and mathematics aside the donation of 100 bench desks to school.

“The Rotary Club of Palmgrove has budgeted about 13 projects that are expected to cost over $500,000. The club is consistently attracting support from its members, the Indian community, corporate Nigeria, overseas international clubs besides Rotary International.”