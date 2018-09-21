Breaking News
Ronaldo red card an insult to football – Italian media

THE Italian newspaper Tuttosport has called for referee Felix Brych to be dropped by Uefa after his sending-off of Cristiano Ronaldo  in  Juventus’ Champions League win at Valencia  on Wednesday night, branding the German’s display at Mestalla “shameful”.

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) cries next to Juventus’ Italian midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Making his first appearance back in Spain since his summer move from Real Madrid to Juve,  Ronaldo  left the field in tears  when he was shown a red card by Brych – following consultation with assistant Marco Fritz – after appearing to grab defender Jeison Murillo’s hair  shortly before the half-hour mark.

In an  editorial  entitled “dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo”,  Tuttosport journalist Xavier Jacobelli on Thursday railed against the “scandalous” performance of Brych and Fritz, labelling the pair’s decision to give Ronaldo his marching orders a “veritable insult to football”.


