Rohr calls NPFL stars for Liberia

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has named Nigeria Professional Football League top stars Mfon Udoh Sunday Adetunji of Enyimba, FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s Adeleye Olamilekan and Ebube Duru of Lobi Stars in the 18-man squad for Tuesday’s friendly in Monrovia.

According to the NFF, the friendly against Liberia is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year George Oppong Weah.

Full List of 18 Players:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto, Portugal); Joel Obi (AC Chievo Verona, Italy)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba FC); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France); Mfon Udoh (Enyimba FC).