Robbery suspect shot dead in gun battle with Police

A robbery gang, whose members were suspected to be cultists, engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle in Owode area of Lagos Wednesday night at the end of which one of them was gunned down.

It was gathered that others managed to escape with bullet wounds, abandoning their operational vehicle, a Toyota Camry saloon car without plate number.

There were different accounts of how the gang met its Waterloo. A version of the account alleged that members of the gang had on same day, at Demuren Street, Alapere, stabbed one Sylvester Chikwendu, 32, suspected to be a rival cult member to death.

They were fleeing the scene when the police team intercepted them.

Another version said the suspects allegedly dispossessed some residents of their valuables before they stormed Demuren Street, where they unleashed mayhem on their target.

Spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident, said one pump action rifle, one locally-made revolver pistol, one locally-made single-barrelled pistol, five live 9mm calibre ammunition, three live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two cutlasses, charms and assorted clothing were recovered in the suspects’ operational vehicle at the end of the gun battle.