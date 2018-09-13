Robbers kill policeman in Owerri

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A Police officer, Sergeant Christian Nnamani, serving at Mopol 18, was reportedly shot dead around Control Post in Owerri Municipality, Imo State.

The incident happened around 7:30p.m. Tuesday, where a civilian was also said to have been injured in the incident.

This came a day after a Catholic priest, Reverend Father, Jude Egbom, was killed by robbers at a barber’s shop in Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state. Also, the car of the priest was said to have been taken away by the assailants.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, said: “The robbers were said to be operating in a green gulf car.

“At the scene, one police officer was killed and a civilian injured; he is currently receiving medical attention.”

An eyewitness told Vanguard that “this control post is becoming dangerous at night. They forcefully collect your money and even beat you.”