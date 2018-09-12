Robbers kill Catholic priest in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—A gang of dare devil armed robbers Monday night, snuffed life out of a young Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Jude Egbom.

Vanguard gathered that Fr. Egbom, before his gruesome murder, was the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Amucha, Orlu local government area of Imo State.

Although the story weaved around the priest’s death was very sketchy at press time, it was however gathered that Fr. Egbom was on his way to his parish, from an official engagement, when he ran into the rampaging criminals.

“The ever smiling Catholic priest, was returning to his parish, when he unfortunately ran into the robbers, who were operating at the time, on the road leading to Orlu”, a Catholic faithful that pleaded anonymity said.

It was equally gathered that on sighting the Reverend Father’s vehicle, the robbers quickly open fire.

“The firing was so intense that the priest was hit at several deadly points. He died on the spot, before anything could be done to save his life,” the Catholic faithful said.

When reporters sought the views of the State Police Command, the Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident.

According to Mr. Enwerem, the Command actually received a distress call yesterday (Monday) and immediately swung into action.

The PPRO however added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Dasuki Galadanchi, has already dispatched a crack team of police officers to the area, with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident, and possibly arrest the fleeing armed robbers.

Answering a question, the PPRO said that the result of their investigations would soon be made public.

Enwerem emphatically assured that “all those found to have had a hand in the gruesome murder, will definitely be brought to face the full weight of their crime”.

While appealing to the citizenry to promptly report suspicious movements and acts to the police for immediate action, “especially as criminals do not live in the moon.”