Road construction: Warri South residents appeal to Delta govt

Residents of Kosini and its environs in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for the construction of roads and drainages in the area, just as they declared their support for Governor Okowa for 2019.

The Chairman of Landlords Associations of the area, Deacon Peter Pibowei made the appeal and declaration for Okowa’s support at a press conference in Warri at the weekend.

Pibowei in an address noted that appeals for the road and drainage constructions in the area have fell on deaf ears of previous administrations. He therefore assured that the people of the area will give their maximum support to Governor Okowa in 2019 if the roads and drainages in the area are constructed.

The areas mentioned for the said projects include: Bagiwa, Ogodogo, Akpototayebor, Tesini, Gbemujolo , Ekebor/Kosini Link Road.

Another landlord in the area who spoke at the press conference, Joe Okhigbochie, also identified flooding as one of the major problems confronting the area, as he painfully recalled that the area was badly affected by the last flood disaster in the state. He therefore appealed to Governor Okowa to give an immediate attention to the appeals of the people.

While the president of Okere Urhobo Development Movement, Comrade Cyril Eboh, who is a resident of the area, commended Governor Okowa for his laudable achievements in Okere Urhobo Kingdom so far,he however, appealed to him to construct the roads and drainages in the area