Rivers LG boss tackles strange ailments

By Davies Iheamnachor

ABONNEMA – CHAIRMAN of Akuku Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State, Mr. Rowland Sekibo, has introduced a free health intervention programme to deal with strange ailments threatening residents of rural communities in the area.

The programme commenced last week at Abonema town, headquarters of the council and surrounding communities with over 4000 getting free medical care.

Speaking while flagging off the scheme, Sekibo noted that it was important for there to be health intervention in the area based on reports on the ground, adding the outreach was part of his vision to restore the health of the people and would be extended to other communities in the area.

“By our investigations, we found out that a lot of people in our area have health challenges. Hon. Tammy Danagogo, my brother, Major Jack and I collaborated with Life Forte Medical Foundation to see how health could be restored to the people through this medium.

“One thing you must understand is that health is wealth and people must stay alive to enjoy whatever infrastructure we will provide for them,” he asserted.

President of Life Forte Medical Foundation, Dr. Tombari Joseph, also said the health intervention programme involving general surgery, dispensing of drugs, dental clinic, eye checks and dispensation of eyeglasses was a drive to better the health of the people.