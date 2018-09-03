Rivers: Demand for 2019 riverine governor without ethnic bias -RIWA

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS Women Alliance (RIWA) has said its campaign for a riverine indigene as next governor for Rivers state is devoid of ethnic bias and driven by concern to restore justice and and equity in leadership of the state.

Secretary of RIWA, Myne Wilfred, who spoke to Vanguard Monday in Port Harcourt, said, “As a non-political, non-governmental group, RIWA has made it clear that the advocacy for a riverine governor come 2019 is without ethnic bias in any way.

“Anyone thinking otherwise greatly misunderstands the clarion call. “Power rotation is for justice, equity, and peace for development to thrive. By geographical implications, the Orashis, Ikwerres, Ogonis, Oyigbos, Elemes and the Ogbas are all in the upland.

“And since 1999, power has been domiciled only in this particular area for about 20 years. This is crude marginalisation of the riverine people. It is this awareness we are canvassing among our people through various interactions and sensitisation.

Wilfred stated that Rivers women from all 23 local government areas of state came together to plead with other ethnic groups to allow the Ijaws occupy the state Government House in 2019.

She said: “What we are doing is an appeal to stakeholders. By 2019, upland would have governed 20 years, and it will only be fair and godly to allow the Riverine people to be in power”, she said.