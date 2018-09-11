Reyenieju urges NDDC to interface with Edo govt over Gelegele

By Charles Kumolu

The lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, has called on the management of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to interface with the government of Edo State over its intention to establish a seaport in Gelegele

Speaking yesterday, in Warri, Delta State, when the members of Koko Political Vanguard, paid him a visit over what was described as his efforts at getting the Federal Government to commence the dredging of the Escravos Bar, he noted that “The proposed seaport in Edo State can only be accessed through the rivers in Warri North LGA, Delta , particularly through the Nanna Creek, Benin River and the Adagbrasa channel which links the riverine communities in Edo State to the Atlantic Ocean.

“There is an ongoing road construction from Koko to Ogheye which is located at the estuary of the Atlantic Ocean. From my knowledge of the area which is in my constituency, the proposed Koko-Ogheye Road will pass through the Adagbrasa channel and a bridge will definitely be constructed across the channel. It is through this channel that Gelegele in Edo State can be accessed.”