Breaking News
Translate

REVEALED: How train crushes 52 cattle to death in Kaduna

On 8:06 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday said no fewer than 52 cattle were crushed to death by a train along Kasarami – Jere axis in Chikkun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The Commissioner, Malam Ahmad Abdulrahaman refuted reports that the cattle were killed by other means.

” Their is nothing like attack but purely it was train accident, so nobody should panic”, he told newsmen in Kaduna

According to him, the cattle  were crushed to death at about 11:45  this morning by a speeding train going  to Abuja from Rigasa Railway Station.

He also explained that  the 27 cattle that sustained injuries were  slaughtered by the chief butcher of Kasarami village.

He said  no human casualty was recorded.

“When the information of the accident reached the command, I quickly mobilised our men to the scene  to assess the situation.

The CP  described the accident  as pathetic. He said the herdsmen  were moving  to Funtua Local Government in Katsina State.

“They innocently inquired on whether there were rail services on Sunday, but were misinformed that there was none.

” I have summoned the traditional rulers of the area, youths and farmers on the need to continue to live in peace and to avoid crossing the rail track indiscriminately with farm produce and animals.

He added that a similar meeting will hold with officials of the railway corporation on how to avert such an accident in future.

NAN


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.