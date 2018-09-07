Return of pilgrims: NAHCON urges state officials to redouble efforts

*Begins preparation for 2019 hajj

*All pilgrims to wear same uniform

*We recorded only 12 deaths

By 1Haroon Balogun

States Hajj handlers have been urged to re-dedicate themselves to the last phase of the hajj operations to ensure a smooth and hitch free airlift of their pilgrims back home.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Barrister Abdullah Mukhtar Muhammad made the call during a meeting between the Commission and leaders of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Agencies at the headquarters of the Commission in Makkah.

To this end, a Committee has been set up, made up of NAHCON and some States Pilgrim Boards and Agencies officials to enter into negotiations with accommodation providers in Madinah and Makkah. The Committee which is made up of NAHCON officials, members of States Pilgrims Boards and Agencies will negotiate and secure accommodation with proximity to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. It will also ensure that all pilgrims wear the same uniform in 2019 Hajj.

The Yobe State Pilgrims Board Chairman, Engineer Mai Sanda who briefed journalists at end of the parley said they have resolved to explore avenues to house the entire Nigerian Pilgrims in one cluster area in Makkah and closer to Haram like what obtained in recent years in Madinah.

Earlier, in his opening remark, Barrister Muhammad praised the efforts of all stakeholders for a successful hajj operations asking them to redouble their efforts in sustaining the smooth airlift of pilgrims back home.

“So far, so good. The return flights are going steadily and the feeding arrangments and medical activities still moving on.

“I want to appeal to all of us to rededicate ourselves to this phase of the activities because whatever that is approaching its ending is normally difficult to manage. We are at this most critical aspect of the operation because the desire of our pilgrims is to go back home. They have finisshed the hajj rites, they are tired and getting unnecessarily agitated with the environment. They have been very patient and polite through various communication, and we will not allow this to be overstreached. So our duty is to make sure they get back home as quick as possible.”

The Chairman said more patience and tolerance must be exercised as virtually everyone has become home-sick after spending almost a month in foreign land.

He commended all stakeholders for their cooperation, assistance and understanding which so far have ensured smooth Hajj operation, hoping same be replicated for everything to end well.

Barrister Abdullah Mukhtar also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Saudi authorities in making the exercise a resounding success devoid of any major unpleasant incidents, crisis or outbreak of disease.

He further stated that the meeting was convened to review, fine-tune and smoothen grey areas of the entire operation, as other civic responsibilities are still ongoing.

Also speaking in a joint press briefing, the NAHCON Commissioner in charge of health matters Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana said the meeting reviewed all health matters as they affected and continue to affect Nigerian Pilgrims during and after the just concluded Hajj exercise.

He stated that though there were some unpleasant health incidences and challenges, nonetheless the situation this year, he said, was generally, mild compared to previous years.

Dr. Ibrahim Kana said the Federal Medical Team has resolved to continue operation until the last Nigerian Pilgrim leaves the holy land back to Nigeria.

The Commissioner further stated that a surveillance medical committee has been set up to monitor and to visit all hospitals, clinics and mortuaries to ensure that all Nigerian Pilgrims irrespective of their status of whether international Pilgrims or not, were fully accounted for, adding that this year recorded lowest death rate of Nigerian Pilgrims in recent years, with twelve deaths so far.