Retirees storm Rivers Assembly over unpaid entitlements

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Retirees in Rivers State under the Contributory Pension Scheme, have stormed the state House of Assembly over their unpaid gratuity and pension entitlements.

The protesters also demanded the immediate abrogation of the scheme so that they could be paid their entitlements.

Leader of the retirees, Lucky Atti, noted that from July 2015, they had not been paid their pension and gratuities.

Atti urged the Speaker, Ikuinyi Ibani, and Majority Leader of the House, Martins Amaehule, who addressed the protesters, to make a law to repeal the law made in 2012.

He noted that the reason was because the state government had not been able to pay its own part of the agreement while the pension quota of the beneficiaries had been duly deducted.

He disclosed that they had approached managers of the scheme for their entitlements to be paid, but regretted that PenCom said the money could only be paid when their partners, that is, the state government, pays its part or officially cancelled the process.

However, the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Ibani, said the legislature would look into the matter and ensure that the matter was resolved.