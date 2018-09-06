Resumption date : LASG threatens to sanction erring schools

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, Thursday, vowed to severely sanction any public and private school that violates the earlier approved resumption date for the 2018/19 academic session.

All schools in the state both private and public had jointly agreed to keep to school calendar resumption date slated for the 10th of September 2018.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule, who also supervises the Education Ministry, gave the directive at the Education Sectoral Meeting in Alausa, Ikeja.

Adebule, who condemned a situation in which some private schools open a week before or after the agreed date, warned that “any school found in the breach of the rules will be sanctioned as appropriate.”

She said: “The adoption of a uniform calendar makes for proper planning and ensuring that pupils and students attend school for the number of days required in the term.”

“The state government will be dedicated in the training, welfare of teachers and reward for excellence.”

Adebule also, urged pupils in the state, “whether in public or private schools to devote more time to studies; shun all vices including internet fraud, hooliganism, rape, examination malpractice, alcoholism, and drug abuse and other vices.”