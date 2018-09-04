Restructuring, the way out of Nigeria’s Problem – Agha

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-A Petroleum Geologist, Mr Darlington Agha, yesterday said restructuring is the only remedy to the problem plaguing Nigeria was to restructure the country, lamenting the government at the centre was becoming too powerful.



Agha, in a chat with newsmen, maintained that it would be difficult to practice true federalism in the country, insisting that more powers should be given to the states so as to bring about desired development for each region.

He said; “the worst type of corruption in any part of the world is the decentralized corruption and it is quite unfortunate that it is what is happening in Nigeria right now. There is corruption in every part and sector from primary to tertiary institutions, in the civil service, in the judiciary, the local government, the state as well as at the federal government level.”

While calling on the Federal Government not to prosecute looters of the nations funds, but rather compel them to invest the stolen monies into different sectors of the country, he said: “I tell you there are huge sum of stolen funds from Nigeria kept in different parts of the world, Uk, Switzerland, and so on.

“But if the government can agree with a looter not minding the political family to invest at least half of the money in a particular sector, then development will be fast track in the country.”

He said priority attention should be paid to the educational across the country, advising that Federal government to spend 70% of its budget on education, saying “there is a lot to be done in our schools. I think the government should be more concerned with building of infrastructures for training of Nigeria youths.”

On the economy, Agha said “there is need for government to improve in the areas of revenue collection, expanding of oil export base as well as conscious effort to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich”.

Speaking further, he told Nigerians to come out enmass and vote for candidates of their choice, advising them against selling their votes for paltry sum.