Reps vow to resist attempts to remove Speaker

*Mount surveillance at N/Assembly

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Many lawmakers in the House of Representatives across party lines have vowed to resist any attempt by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC to remove the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara from office over his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The members under the aegis of Parliamentary Democrats Group, PDG, said they have already started keeping vigil in and around the National Assembly Complex to defend the “authority, right and mandate of the Speaker against any threat from any quarters.”

Dogara’s defection has put the PDP in firm control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Spokesperson of the PDG, Mr. Timothy Golu, in a statement on Friday, warned that any move to impeach Dogara would be met with utmost resistance.

Golu also disclosed that many lawmakers from other political parties would be defecting to the PDP upon the resumption of plenary.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to media reports suggesting that the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, is plotting to remove the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara after he accepted PDP nomination forms from his constituents.

“Much as we believe that this is an exercise in futility, we, however, want to state categorically clear that any attempt to instigate crisis or undermine the authority, right or position of the Speaker on account of this political action, which is legal and constitutional would meet a brick wall.’’