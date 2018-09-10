Renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Baba-Tune dies at 75

Kaduna – A renowned Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubajar Usman Baba-Tune is dead.

The scholar died on Monday evening following an illness.



Malam Yusuf Arrigassiyu, Sole Administrator of Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology Makarfi, Kaduna State, confirmed the death in Kaduna.

Arrigassiyu said the clergy died Monday evening after he was admitted at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika-Zaria two weeks ago.

Baba-Tune was the Chief Imam of NNPC Jumaat Mosque in Kaduna and had served as Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Imams.

The cleric who died at the age of 75, left behind two wives and 21 Children.

He has been buried at Dambo cemetery in Zaria. (NAN)