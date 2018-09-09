RENOVATION: Ondo schools will be ready before students resumption – SUPEB Chair

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ALL the ongoing construction/ renovations of public primary school across Ondo state will be completed and delivered before students resume for the 2018 /2019 academic session.

The Chairperson, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board,(SUBEB), Princess Oladunni Odu, gave the assurance while monitoring the level of work done by contractors handling the projects.

The project also include construction of 76 containerised toilets and boreholes across the 18 council areas of the state.

Odu said, “We will get them completed because we have been paying contractors as and when due. I am sure they are speeding up the job.

“Some will be ready before resumption, while works are still ongoing after resumption and we will do our very best to ensure that the children are comfortable”.

Odu, who stated that the project is a total package, said in every local government, at least 20 projects are ongoing adding that about 50 percent of it has been completed.

She said the cost implications to be N7. 8 billon inclusive of the counterpart fund and the one contributed by the state government.

“We have new constructions going on. Other things we are doing include the renovation, supply of computers, supply of playground equipment to various schools and also supply of books”.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” posited that parents and pupils should keep the schools in good condition, so that the buildings don’t get dilapidated while also calling on the schools authorities not to give the schools out for other purposes.

She commended the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for releasing funds timeously so that the pupils in the state could study under a conducive environment, saying that he has taken education to an enviable height.