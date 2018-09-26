Renewable energy: ExxonMobil to empower 200 entrepreneurs’ in Bauchi

No fewer than 200 entrepreneurs in rural communities in Bauchi state are to benefit from ExxonMobil Nigeria renewable energy programme in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Solar Sister.

The Managing Director Mr Paul McGrath told newsmen, in Abuja on Wednesday that it was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the project would focus on empowering internally displaced persons who had been resettled to have a better life.

“You know energy poverty in Africa and specifically in Nigeria is a great problem and partnering with Solar Sister to take some initial steps with the 200 entrepreneurs right now. For us, this is the beginning of a beautiful job.

“We see that as such a big opportunity and as you know, renewable energy for the country is imperative,” he said

He added that that programme would also help the communities to learn how to use energy wisely.

He noted that women in the communities, through the programme, would develop their own business, thereby explore other opportunities.

“That is for us what Corporate Social Responsibility represents,”McGrath said.

Commenting on why Bauchi should be used as the pilot state, he said Bauchi was chosen because it is one of the states that Solar Sister had not entered with renewable energy programme.

He said that Solar Sister had done such projects in about 23 states.

“We see this as the beginning of that journey with Solar Sister, 200 initially and then graduating to bigger number, then from Bauchi it can be extended to other parts of Nigeria.

