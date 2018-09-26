Red Cross, others donate relief items to Kogi flood victims

The Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) on Wednesday, distributed food items and other relief materials to 100 households affected by the flood in some communities in Kogi.

Newsmen who witnessed the distribution of the items reports that the beneficiaries were the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Ozahi and Kasania communities in Kogi Local Government area.

The two communities had been submerged by flood which also washed away their farmlands, livestock and personal effects.

The victims are currently being housed at the IDP camp at the LGEA Pry School, Koton Karfe, where the items were handed over to them.

The NRCS, with the support of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC) and other partners, provided the relief materials which included 100 bags 0f rice (50kg), 100 bags of beans (24kg), 100 bags of corn soya blend,(24kg) 100 gallons of vegetable oil (10kg) and 100 bags of 0.5 salt.

Other items include hundreds mosquito nets, sleeping mats, blankets, kitchen sets, buckets and hygiene kits for each of the households.

Speaking at the occasion, the Head of Communication of the NRCS, Mr Nwapa Nwapa, said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of the victims.

He noted that the natural disaster had cost the victims their means of livelihood and personal belongings.

According to him, the camp is chosen for the intervention based on the vulnerability of the people.

“Our responses are done according to the level of vulnerability. The higher the vulnerability, the surer for us to reach the camp.

“We are starting here because of the vulnerability we notice, from our assessment, “Nwapa said.

He also promised more assistance for the victims as soon as the flood recedes.

“We are also responding to all the states affected by the flood. Our volunteers are always on ground, assessing the situation.”

Also speaking, the Head of Office, International Federation of the Red Cross, Dr Michael Charles, said that the organisation had discussed with other partners across the globe to bring further succour to the victims.

In his remarks, Mr Abubakar Kande, Secretary General of NRCS Cross Society, said that enough volunteers had been mobilised to the state to offer continuous humanitarian services to the victims.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Adamu Hussaini, who is also the head of Ozahi community, commanded NRSC and other partners for coming to their aid at this critical period.

