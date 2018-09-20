Reconstitution of EDSOPADEC: Ugu ward accuses Obaseki of neglect

BY Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—COMMUNITIES in Ugu Ward in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, have decried their alleged neglect in the constitution of the state’s goard of Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, EDSOPADEC, by Edo state government.

The communities, in a petition to the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki through their counsel, Aigbe & Aigbe, said the exclusion of indigenes of Ugu communities in ESOPADEC board violated its extant laws.

They expressed concerned that the communities are the immediate recipient of the adverse effects of activities of the companies situated therein, in the exploration and production of oil and gas.

They insisted that available statistics as released by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in 2016 showed that communities in Ugu ward produces oil adding, whereas, “other communities produced only oil.

“Section 1 of EDSOPADEC law 2007 reads: “the Chairman, who shall be indigene of an oil and gas producing Area shall be an indigene of host communities.”

The petitioners further claimed that the law did not make provision for persons from oil producing local government, who are not indigenes of host communities to be appointed into the board.

They therefore, appealed that “The chairman and at least one member of the board of EDSOPADEC should be given to the people of Ugu ward.”