Recompense for victims of herdsmen attacks

IT is heartening to know that at last, someone has taken up the task of fighting for justice for the victims of herdsmen’s attacks and killings, especially in Benue and Plateau States. Though these armed herdsmen have been attacking and killing across most of the North Central, South East, South West and South-South zones, the epicentre of their bloody campaign has been in Benue, Plateau, Taraba States and also Southern Kaduna State.

A rights activist and convener of the Movement Against Killings in Nigeria, Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, has taken up the gauntlet and sued the Federal Government, asking for N200 billion compensation for at least 214 persons allegedly massacred by the armed herdsmen in the two states. In addition, the group is asking the Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State, to order the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute the killer herdsmen and their accomplices.

The plaintiff blames the Federal Government for failing “to discharge their constitutional responsibility in strict compliance with Sections 33, 46 and 14(2a and b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

We applaud this new effort to seek material justice for the victims. Up till this moment, nothing had been done beyond the media reports that trailed most of these massacres. The reports have become so prevalent that they are rapidly losing their news value. President Buhari in his recent official visit to China, even accused the media of “biased reporting” of the killings. This merely reflects the general nonchalance the regime has maintained towards the activities of the killer herdsmen.

Definitely, this suit (and possibly others that could come in its trail) will help to involve the Judiciary in adding the extra push needed to get the Federal Government, its officials and agencies to get up and protect Nigerians as the constitution directs them to do. With the President’s dismissal of the media reports (which include the efforts of international media organs) as “biased”, the Judiciary is invited to look into them and do justice to whom it is due.

It will also help to expand the size of N10 billon package already earmarked by the Presidency for the rehabilitation of the affected communities and individuals. Confusion exists as to whether the meagre amount is for the Benue victims alone or all recorded cases across Nigeria.

It is very likely that more concerned individuals seeking to bring justice to the victims of killings will eventually expand the effort beyond the victims of the killer herdsmen. Victims of bandits and cattle rustling also deserve justice and material recompense.

It is the constitutional responsibility of the Federal Government, working with the state governors, to protect Nigerians from security threats of any kind. We hold them accountable for it.