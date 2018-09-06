Reckless P’Harcourt driver kills one, injure another, disappears

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – IT was gory at Mile 1, Port Harcourt, Rivers state Thursday morning as a reckless speeding bus driver crushed two wheelbarrow operators, killing one and leaving the other in coma.

The killer driver, yet unidentified, was said to have taken to his heels, disappearing from the scene after his bus veered off course and hit both victims conversing in waiting for customers on the Mile 1 Ikwerre Road median.

Lucky Dike, an eyewitness told Vanguard, “The driver could have been high on something, most of them are. He was speeding recklessly and they usually do as they challenge for passengers in the morning. It was about 8am.

“He overtook a vehicle at busy Mile 1 Market area. Suddenly he lost control, swerved the bus to the median and hit a streetlight pole on which the two wheelbarrow pushers where leaning. One died on the spot. It is doubtful if the one rushed to the hospital would make it.”

Both victims said to be Akwa-Ibom indigenes were known to have made the particular spot their parking lot and rest point in their wheelbarrow pushing business.

Distraught traders and by-passers were seen expressing their disgust in groups when men of the Federal Road Safety Corps came in to remove the mangled remains of the dead victim from the bloody spot when Vanguard visited the scene.