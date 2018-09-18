Reactions as Boko Haram kills ‘Saifura’ ICRC health worker

By Nwafor Sunday

The murder of the 25 year-old Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, an ICRC humanitarian health worker by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria has on Tuesday generated lots of comments from both national and international bodies, groups and politicians.

As the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemned the heinous act, the United Nations (UN) together with Amnesty International reviled Khorsa’s murder and described it as “a cowardly, heinous and despicable act.”

Concerned citizens through their various social media handles have shown concern over Khorsa’s untimely death and condemned the abominable act displayed by these terrorist groups.

Similarly, in a press release issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the organization frowned at the killing and called for the immediate release of the remaining abductees.

On its own, the Amnesty International condemned the killing and equally calls for the release of other kidnapped workers.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the recent killing of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, a midwife and aid worker, by Boko Haram. By this horrific act, Boko Haram has once again proven its brazen disregard for sanctity of life which must not go unpunished.

“Under international humanitarian law, aid workers like late Saifura Ahmed and her colleagues must be protected from attack, and must not under any circumstance be targeted. Saifura was providing desperately needed humanitarian services to people affected by the conflict in the northeast and her senseless killing is a war crime.

“Boko Haram must immediately and unconditionally release the remaining two health workers abducted alongside Saifura. Now more than ever the authorities must do more to rescue the hundreds of civilians held by Boko Haram, also including Leah Sharibu who was abducted from her school in Dapchi town and the remaining Chibok girls.

“At Amnesty, we reiterate our calls once again that all those responsible for war crimes and other serious human rights violations and abuses must be brought to justice in a free and fair trial”, parts of its statement read.

Recall that Saifura was kidnapped about six months ago at the Rann camp for internally displaced persons by the terrorists.

Her murder came barely a month after Boko Haram released photos and audio recording of Ms Khorsa and two other female aid workers begging the Nigerian government to quickly come to their rescue as their time of being safe in custody of the insurgents was running out.The other two still in Boko Haram custody are Hauwa Liman and Alice Loksha.

Recall also that the young Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu is still in Boko Haram custody for many months now.

In view of the above security treat by these terrorists group and death of Saifura, President Muhammadu Buhari in conjunction with the senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki condemned the act and urged Nigerians to participate in the fight against insurgency.

Saraki’s statement

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa — the young 25-year old female international aid worker who was abducted and killed by Boko Haram.

T he killing of aid workers, who choose to go into troubled spots, both in Nigeria and around the world, represents a new low by the insurgents, as humanitarian workers are some of the most courageous and selfless people on the planet.

Such horrific actions must have no place in Nigeria. I join all Nigerians and the international community in condemning this killing in the strongest possible terms. Humanitarian workers who save lives are #NotATarget.

The continued abduction of the late Saifura’s @ICRC colleagues, Hauwa and Alice, by the militants, alongside the captivity of the young Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, must end.

I call on our brave servicemen and women on the frontlines to do all that they can to protect the aid workers on the ground and employ every God-given resource that is available to us to rescue Leah Sharibu and the abducted ICRC humanitarian workers.”

See tweet below:

Today I have heard from many fellow #humanitarians & friends who share our outrage at the death of Saifura, our colleague. We need our other colleagues to be released. Now. #notatarget pic.twitter.com/HrIST76Ebv — Yves Daccord (@YDaccordICRC) September 17, 2018