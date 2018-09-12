Raid on Clark’s house: Uncertainty over whereabouts of 4 corps, informant

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THERE are uncertainties over the whereabouts of four policemen involved in last week’s raid on Abuja house of elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, as the Nigeria Police have maintained sealed lips over them.

The police authorities have equally refused to confirm the arraignment or otherwise of the informant in the raid, Ismail Yakubu, who was not only hastily paraded before newsmen but also said to be facing immediate court arraignment and prosecution by the Force Headquarters after a backlash that trailed the development.

The Force Headquarters, through its spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood, had a day after the parade of the Abuja based informant, released a statement to the effect that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, approved the dismissal of the three police inspectors, for participating in the illegal search of the house of the Ijaw national leader.

Mr Moshood had equally said besides the approval of the dismissal from police service of the inspectors whose names he gave as Godwin Musa,Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul,the police chief approved that Assistant Superintendent Of Police, ASP David Dominic, who led the team be on interdiction from service pending the determination of his case by the Police Service Commission.

“Ap. No. 158460 ASP David Dominic was queried and being investigated for Discreditable Conduct, Negligence of Duty and an Act unbecoming of a Police officer which constitute Serious Misconduct and if not checked can be inimical to the image of the Nigeria Police Force and violation of fundamental human rights of the Elder Statesman as provided for in the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended. The gravity of the offences against the officer is serious in nature and dismissal from service is imminent, “the statement had said.

The informant, who Mr Moshood said was being taken to court last Tuesday’s afternoon for allegedly supplying false information to the police, has not been sighted anywhere since the parade,thus fueling speculations that the statement was a mere media pronouncement.

As at the time of filing this report, it could not be confirmed if the informant was taken to court and if he has been granted bail or still in custody of the law enforcement agency.

Several efforts at getting Mr Moshood to talk on this issue proved futile as he blatantly ignored several inquiries through phone calls and text messages from Vanguard.

Vanguard’s attempts at knowing and possibly seeing the actors concerned in the illegal house search were premised upon speculations rife in the nation’s capital city that contrary to the Police claim as released by Mr Moshood, the personnel were neither dismissed or facing interdiction by the PSC.

Some had claimed that the four policemen may have been secretly transfered out of Abuja to continue their services in the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the claim by the Force Headquarters that the Inspector General of Police,Ibrahim Idris,dismissed them.

In similar circumstance, there was a speculation that Mr Ismail Yakubu, was neither taken to any court or standing prosecution as Mr Moshood had said.

Recall that the four policemen were said to have illegally ransacked the Abuja residence of Chief Clark in search of arms and ammunition.

Their names were given as ASP David Dominic with service number :AP. No 158460 and inspectors Godwin Musa with service number: AP/No. 18858;Sada Abubakar:AP/No. 225812 and Yabo Paul: AP/No. 225828.

