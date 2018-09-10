Raid on Clark, Kuku’s residences meant to silence Ijaw— Group

By Dayo Johnson

A group, Ijaw Solidarity Forum, ISF, has described the raids on the residences of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, and former Presidential Amnesty Co-ordinator, Kingsley Kuku, as a deliberate ethnic target.

Its Coordinator, Borowei Peretei, in a statement in Akure frowned at the raid by police operatives on the Abuja residence of Chief Clark.

Peretei described the raid as “a deliberate ethnic target aimed at embarrassing and silencing opposition voices ahead of 2019 election.

The statement read: “The move is a clearly premeditated political attempt and a tacit ploy to intimidate the opposition ahead of the 2019 general elections.”

He said “nothing could have offended the people of Ijaw ethnic tribe more than the reckless conduct of the police, all in the name of searching for non-existing arms and ammunition in the homes of their illustrious sons.

“No bigger insult could have been meted out to the people of Ijaw ethnic tribe by the police than the raid on the residence of a 91-year-old foremost Ijaw son.

“We cannot fathom what a man of Chief Clark’s age would be doing with weapons, which as a matter of fact only exists in the imagination of the police.”