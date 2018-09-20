Race for LIMCAF overall winner begins with zonal exhibitions

By Japhet Alakam

LIFE In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), the Enugu-based cultural showpiece of visual artists again confirmed that it has come to stay with preparations for the 2018 grand finale. LIMCAF through its activities over the years has evolved, perhaps, as one of the most consistent national art events outside Nigeria’s art hub, Lagos City.

With the sole aim to reposition art for social development through youth empowerment, thereby promoting art as a resource for national development and create a sustainable national and international art tourism destination in Nigeria, the festival has lived up to its bidding.

As the race for who becomes the overall winner of the 2018 LIMCAF draws near, the organisers have disclosed that the stage is set for the competition and selection at the level of LIMCAF’s zones in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Auchi, Uyo and Enugu. From these zones, 100 finalists will be selected to feature in the Grand Finale Exhibition and Award Night.

Last year, Afegbua Ibrahim (from Lagos Zone) was the Overall Winner with Facing the Giants, a work of binding wire and went home with a prize money of N500,000.00.

For the 2018 edition, the participating artists are expected to interrogate the theme: Twilight, under the broad theme of: Life In My City and represent same visually using any artistic medium, style and method. The organisers seek works that are creatively exceptional and conceptually challenging.

Recently, as part of steps to give the festival the attention it deserves, the organisers appointed Prof. Frank Ugiomoh, art historian, sculptor and printmaker as the Chairman of the 2018 Life In My City Art Festival National Jury Panel.

This was disclosed by Dr Ayo Adewunmi, Art Director of LIMCAF following a meeting of the Organising Committee of the Life In My City Art Festival recently. According to Dr Ayo Adewunmi, “in view of the growing stature of the festival and the continued impressive growth of interest by young artists from all over the country, the committee has gone to great lengths as always to appoint a jury made up of highly respected academics and reputable studio practitioners.”

The organisers also released details of the 2018 zonal exhibitions taking place across the country.

According to a release, the zonal exhibitions kicked off on 6th September with the Auchi-Benin zone that took place at Auchi Poly. Followed by the Uyo/Calabar zone on 13th September at National Gallery, Uyo, while the Port Harcourt zone was held on 22nd September at Alliance Francaise, Port Harcourt.

It will be the turn of Enugu zone on 4th October at Alliance Francaise, Enugu. This will be followed by the Abuja Zone Exhibition which will open on 25th of September at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre on Libreville Street, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse ll. The art enthusiasts at Ibadan will see the exhibition on 29th September at Alliance Francaise, Ibadan. Finally, the Lagos zone will open on Monday, October 1 at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 96 Norman Williams Street, South-West, Ikoyi.

It is from these zonal exhibitions that the 100 finalists will be selected to appear at the Grand Finale Exhibition opening in Enugu on Monday, 22nd October 2018 with the award night on the 27th, the orgranisers said.

Life In My City Art Festival was established in 2007. It is an annual celebration of creativity featuring young talents in the Nigerian art landscape. The Grand Finale features works of art from young people across the country, selected from over 600 works exhibited annually in 11 exhibition centres across Nigeria.