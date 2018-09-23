Qualities we are looking out for in next President — Jonathan

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has listed criteria himself and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are looking out for in who should be the country’s next president.

Receiving PDP presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Jonathan listed, among others that the person should be sufficiently exposed, not be a bigot or have extremist tendency and the capacity to manage a complex country like Nigeria.

Jonathan, who received Turaki and his campaign team in his office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said he was convinced that Turaki could perform creditably if he wins the 2019 presidential election.

He noted that he and other leaders had been consulting on how to ensure the emergence of a highly competent and credible presidential candidate based on the crucial criteria.

“We are looking beyond education,” he said, noting that “whenever your name (Turaki’s) comes up, there had been no doubts created about you on any of the criteria unlike in some others”, he said.

In what could be termed as a testimonial on Turaki who served as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and also as Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity under him, the former President said that the visit provided an opportunity to thank Turaki for supporting him with qualitative performance while in office.

Governor Seriake Dickson had earlier at a meeting with the campaign team at the Government House council chambers did what he said he had never done by calling for a standing ovation for Turaki who, the governor described as “the foremost presidential aspirant, a good Nigerian and a great Bayelsan.”

Dickson also pointed out that the the 2019 presidential election will be a referendum on restructuring.

Turaki who had enumerated his priority agenda as including the tackling of security challenges; revitalizing the economy and creating enabling environment for employment generation; fighting corruption and promoting the rule of law stressed that he will “ensure that Nigeria is restructured to enthrone justice, equity and fairness.”