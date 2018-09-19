‘Put Nigeria first in all you do’

The Director Sport, Defence Headquarters, AVM Dayo Adeluoye, on Wednesday urged graduating cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy to put Nigeria first in all that they do throughout their service in the military.

Adeluoye, who gave the advice at the Beating of Retreat ceremony for the 367 cadets held in Kaduna, said that the race to become generals in the military starts now for them.

“In discharging your duties, be fair and firm in dealing with your subordinates; excellent leaders are not bossy.

“You must also be prudent in managing both human and material resources entrusted in you.

“Considering the quality of training you have received in the academy, I am convinced that you have been placed on a sound pedestal to face any challenge in the field.

” The prevailing threats to Nigeria’s internal security will make some of you to find yourselves participating in internal security operations or peace support operations immediately after your commissioning,” he said.

He added that they must deploy their knowledge and expertise in order to succeed.

“The race for Generalship starts on the day you report for your primary assignment. Remember, anything worth doing, is worth doing well,”Adeluoye added.

NAN