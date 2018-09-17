PTI alumni visit Onoyake, hails Uvwie LGA chair

The National Executive Council of Petroleum Institute, PTI, Alumni Association led by the National President, Mr. Uwedjojevwe Augustine, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman, Uvwie Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Ransom Onoyake to inform him about the activities of the group.

It also hailed what was described as the running of an inclusive government in the council, noting that inclusiveness was the bedrock of grassroots politics.

Uwedjojevwe made these remarks in Effurun when the association paid a courtesy visit to the council boss. He said, “We are here to felicitate with you and to inform you about the activities of our association.

‘’This is also an avenue to know areas where the alumni body can partner Uvwie council under this leadership in the area of technical education, especially for the youths. “It is a good development that we have a youth-friendly grassroots politician as the head of our council.

’So far, we are witnessing a transparent and pragmatic leadership. You are running an all-inclusive government to the admiration of the good people of Uvwie kingdom.

There is no doubt that inclusive governance is the bedrock of grassroots politics. With what we have on the ground, the SMART agenda of the IfeanyiOkowa administration would manifest in the grassroots.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, Onoyake said he was impressed with the show of solidarity towards him by the association, adding that the visit was a wakeup call for him to be more active in the activities of the association.

He advised the group to be closer to God and remain steadfast in their service to the development of the institution, humanity, and mankind.

Mr. Celestine Paddy-Iyamu, an Alumni based in Dubai UAE, Mr. Edo Abraham Irikefe, National Welfare/Social Director, Mr. Prince Tom AgidotanEyeje; ZacchaeusOrha, Mid-Western Zone Secretary; and others, who also spoke, said Onoyake is a worthy ambassador of the alumni body.

Paddy-Iyamu specifically expressed joy that the alumni association is growing and waxing stronger, adding that he was encouraging all Alumni of PTI to be actively involved in the growth and development of the platform.”