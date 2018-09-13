PTI alumni tasks Uvwie LG boss on SMART agenda

By Charles Kumolu

Executive Council of Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, alumni association led by its President, Mr. Augustine Uwedjojevwe, has urged the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, LGA, Delta State, Mr. Ransom Oyake to ensure that the SMART agenda of Delta State Government resonates fully in the grassroots.

It also hailed what was described as the running of an inclusive government in the council, noting that inclusiveness was the bedrock of grassroots politics.

Uwedjojevwe made these remarks in Effurun, when the association paid a courtesy visit to the council boss.

He said, “We are here to felicitate with you and to inform you about the activities of our association. This is also an avenue to know areas where the alumni body can partner Uvwie council under this leadership in the area of technical education, especially for the youths.

“It is a good development that we have a youth-friendly grassroots politician as the head of our council.”

So far, we are witnessing a transparent and pragmatic leadership. You are running an all-inclusive government to the admiration of the good people of Uvwie kingdom. There is no doubt that inclusive governance is the bedrock of grassroots politics. With what we have on the ground, the SMART agenda of the IfeanyiOkowa administration would manifest in the grassroots.”