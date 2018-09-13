Protest rocks Ogun APC as Amosun releases consensus candidates lists

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—PROTEST rocked the announcement of the Consensus Candidates list of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State as most of the supporters of the aspirants who lost out in the arrangement rejected the list.

Some of the aggrieved members called the party leaders including the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun unprintable names as the governor hurriedly left the venue for Abuja.

The atmosphere was charged when Governor Ibikunle Amosun began releasing the names of the successful candidates on the consensus list at a meeting held at the Presidential lodge, Abeokuta.

But Amosun only announced the National Assembly consensus candidates for the party ahead of the 2019 polls.

Party members and leaders met at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, yesterday, where the governor announced consensus candidates for the three senatorial seats and six of the nine seats for the House of Representatives.

Vanguard observed that while some members hailed the governor over the choice of their preferred candidates, many others rejected the arrangement and threatened to obtain the forms to participate in the primaries.

The consensus candidates for the three Senatorial Districts are the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), Chief Lekan Mustapha (Ogun -East) and the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Mr. Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun- West)

Others were the six consensus candidates for House of Representatives seats the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi (Egbado North/Ipokia); former chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota, Mr. Rotimi Rahman (Ota).