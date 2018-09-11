Protest rocks APC as Amosun releases Consensus’ candidate names

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-Protest rocks the announcement of the Consensus Candidates list of All Progressives Congress in Ogun State as most of the supporters of the aspirants, who lost out in the arrangement rejected the list.



Some of the aggrieved members called the party leaders including the state governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun unprintable names as the governor hurriedly left the venue for Abuja.

The atmosphere was charged when the governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun began releasing the names of the successful candidates on the consensus list at a meeting held Tuesday at Presidential lodge Abeokuta.

But, Amosun only announced the National Assembly consensus candidates for the party ahead of the 2019 polls.

It would be recalled that Amosun had on Monday presented Hon. Abdulkabir Akinllade to party members in Abeokuta as the consensus governorship candidate of the party as well as Mrs Peju Adebajo as his running mate

Party members and leaders met at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta on Tuesday where the governor announced consensus candidates for the three senatorial seats and six of the nine seats for the House of Representatives.

Vanguard observed that while some members hailed the governor and jubilated over the choice of their proffered candidates, many others rejected the arrangement and threatened to obtain the forms to participate in the primaries.

The consensus candidates for the three Senatorial Districts are the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), Chief Lekan Mustapha (Ogun -East) and the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Mr Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun- West)

Others were the six consensus candidates for House of Representatives seats the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon.Suraj Adekunbi (Egbado North/Ipokia); former chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota, Mr Rotimi Rahman(Ota); the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Leke Adewolu(Ewekoro/Ifo).

Others are the Director General of Bureau of Lands, Mr Biyi Ismail (Ijebu North/Ijebu North-East/Ogun -waterside); Mr. Biyi Otegbeye (Egbado South /Ipokia) and Hon. Mikail Kazeem ( Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/ Odeda).

Meanwhile the list of House of Representatives was left with three candidates .