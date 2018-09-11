Primaries: PDP appeals to aspirants to shun politics of bitterness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has appealed to all aspirants to shun politics of bitterness during their campaigns and party primaries, for the success of the party.

Mrs Hannatu Wakili, the party’s Organising Secretary, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday.

She said it was high time the aspirants understood themselves and to played politics according to the rules, irrespective of any differences.

Wakili called on all aspirants to support anyone who was successful during the primaries, to ensure the party’s victory.

“I am appealing to you to avoid politics of bitterness because it is a well known fact that at the end of the primaries, some will emerge victorious and some may not.

“The most important thing is to work together and support those that emerge victorious at the primaries,” she said.

According to her, some 95 candidates are aspiring for 24 seats of the state house of assembly, and among them are eight women.