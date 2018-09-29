Presidential Primaries : Rivers APC members vote for Buhari’s candidacy

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TEEMING All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Rivers state came to support President Mohammadu Buhari’s ticket in the party’s Presidential Primaries held yesterday.





The party statement signed by Rivers APC Spokesman, Chris Finebone, noted that all 319 wards of Rivers State Friday witnessed the primaries without any incidents.

“According to reports collated at the Rivers APC State Secretariat by the State’s Presidential Primaries Returning Officer and Transport Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, 388,653 members across the state voted for Buhari, the only Presidential aspirant.

“The election was witnessed by all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Electoral Officers in the 23 LGAs of the State. Also on hand were the various Divisional Police Officers across the State.

“The 319 Ward Party Secretaries served as Ward Returning Officers, the 23 LGA Secretaries of the party served as LGA Returning Officers. All hands are on deck to ensure a successful Governorship Primary scheduled in Port Harcourt on Sunday

