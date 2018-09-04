President Buhari’s entourage to China (2)

President Muhammadu Buhari is privy to information I don’t have access to. He knows why he went to China and what he wants to achieve there. Government at all levels in Nigeria has been spending money without considering the welfare of the people.

If reduction in the size of his entourage could have any direct impact on the the economy of the average Nigerian, one would have suggested he reduced them.

Whether he chooses large number of people to go with him or not, has no impact on the people. …Mr Julius Adegunna, Publisher

I think it is a good development and there’s nothing wrong with that. It will grow our economy and improve our image overseas.

For how long shall we continue like this? The visit will yield positive results. We can’t can be applying the same method to our national challenges and expect a different result. Nigerians should encourage the President so that he will succeed, because everyone will reap the results of a failed Nigeria. …Mr Wahab Ogunji Youth leader

We should not forget that the elusive search for foreign investors was started by Olusegun Obasanjo. During his tenure, he was always traveling with a large entourage. Jonathan continued it, so let Buhari and his retinue of tourists also enjoy their own time.

As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Nigeria is a place where public officials waste money under the pretence of traveling out for foreign investors.

Comrade Adeola Soetan, Activist

Does he really have to go everywhere to get things done?

Leaders build people, if he had an issue sending the ministers he appointed to make deals and bring results, then, something is not right.

Our President needs to reconsider reshuffling his cabinet to enable him to achieve results. I don’t see him achieving results with his team.

If he had a good team, I don’t think he would be traveling out of the country the way he does. …Olugbenga Oluwatobi, Model

As long as it is for the interest of the nation there should not be a cause for alarm. I wish Nigeria a good outing in Beijing.

Hopefully, we can get more deals from the Chinese government to help us in the area of road construction. We can benefit more from China in the area of infrastructure. There is nothing wrong with seeking collaboration with other actors on the global scene….Mr. Ugochukwu Chinazo, Media sales executive

Buhari has traveled out of the country many times in two years while Jonathan traveled 20 times when he was the President. How many Presidents arrived at the FOCAC 2018 with their wife and daughter as well as more than 10 government officials? The large entourage amounts to a waste of resources. Our government should de-emphasise that because it increases the cost of governance. … Miss Ayobami Bolorunde Motivational speaker