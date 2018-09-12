Breaking News
Translate

President Buhari has fufilled the wishes of ordinary Nigerian – Onochie

On 7:13 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Following the submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the All Progressives Congress, APC, Secretariat, Abuja, by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednessday, Mrs.Lauretta Onochie his aide has said that the President has fufilled the wishes of ordinary Nigerian.

President Buhari submits his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole at APC Headquarters on 12th Sep 2018

Lauretta Onochie said ‘today, we witnessed Pres. @MBuhari fulfil the wishes of ordinary Nigerians who crave a better life in our nation under him. He has returned the completed Nomination form for the ticket for the Presidency on the APC Platform. APC Chairman and the NWC received the form.

President Buhari while submitting the form said that every hand must be on deck not to allow those that had held sway from 1999 to 2015 to come back to power.

He expressed appreciations to the political group that purchased the form for N45.5 million for him.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.