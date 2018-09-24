Breaking News
President Buhari felicitates with Oba Adedokun Abolarin at 60

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, on his 60th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari joined sons and daughters of Oke-Ila, family, friends and colleagues of the royal father in celebrating the landmark age.

He noted with delight the notable achievements of the royal father which he said had contributed to the improvement of lives of people within and outside his domain.

The President extolled Orangun of Oke-Ila’s large heartedness in prioritizing human development since he ascended the throne of his fathers.

He commended the royal father’s setting up of a school that catered mostly for children of the poor and underprivileged.

Buhari saluted the courage, wisdom and wealth of experience that the royal father had brought to his people and the high standard of consistently leading by example.

The president also commended Abolarin’s culture of teaching, counselling and mobilising every one in his community for civic responsibilities.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Orangun of Oke-Ila longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving his people and the nation. (NAN)


